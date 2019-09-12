Old West Investment Management Increases Stake in Apple (AAPL); Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202.01 million, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 24.85M shares traded or 3.13% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 188.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 2,883 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $570,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $223.09. About 28.31 million shares traded or 9.95% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Apple testing MicroLed screens of its own making – report; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal-year earnings-per-share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply-chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: MORE: The initiative comes as part of a larger strategy to make all of Apple’s devices — including; 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF APPLE FOR “ELECTRONIC DEVICE INCLUDING OPTICALLY TRANSPARENT LIGHT SOURCE LAYER AND; 25/05/2018 – JicksonCt: Apple is customizing VW’s T6 Transporter vans with autonomous technology, according to a Bloomberg source.…; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $212.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 86,924 shares to 12,942 shares, valued at $211,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty F by 33,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,256 shares, and cut its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Apple Card: It ‘Just Works’ – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple launching Pro iPhones this fall – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, AAPL, IBM – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Semis, Apple gain on tariff news – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple broke Chinese labor laws – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

