Old West Investment Management Increases Position in Cameco (CCJ); Argentiere Capital Ag Has Boosted Its Red Hat (RHT) Position by $1.82 Million

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 6941.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 694,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 704,121 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 4.48 million shares traded or 91.73% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 07/15/2019: GPRK, CCJ, CCO.TO, CRZO, CPE, NOVT – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Growing Interest In Nuclear Power Will Rejuvenate Cameco – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cameco Announces Election of Directors NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Uranium: The Long-Awaited Rebound Could Be Imminent – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco Vs. Kazatomprom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 244,300 shares to 427,700 shares, valued at $119.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 514,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,862 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (NYSE:MS) by 50,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nomura has 0.12% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 160,280 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 258 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Legal & General Public Ltd Company holds 1.08M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Kbc Nv has 0.12% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). York Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 422,395 shares or 3.46% of its portfolio. First Advisors Lp accumulated 191,936 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Com stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Johnson Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.04% or 9,705 shares in its portfolio. Asset One Com Ltd reported 86,319 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi has invested 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Colony Gru Lc holds 0.43% or 56,234 shares in its portfolio. United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Co owns 16,220 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 7,728 shares. Halcyon Management Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 324,187 shares or 9.27% of its portfolio.