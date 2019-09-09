Old West Investment Management Increases Position in Apple (AAPL); Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) Holder Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Lifted Position by $3.27 Million as Share Price Rose

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 530.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 17,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 20,325 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, up from 3,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $211.98. About 2.68M shares traded or 23.57% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/03/2018 – JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG BAER.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 68 FROM SFR 64.5; 16/04/2018 – Techmeme: Goldman Sachs buys personal-finance app Clarity Money, sources say for a “high eight-figure sum”, to acquire a mobile; 17/05/2018 – Tesla Will Need To Raise More Than $10 Billion In Capital Through 2020: Goldman Sachs — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Treasury Access 0-1 Year ETF Forms Golden Cross; 10/05/2018 – GS Americas Credit Finance Group Co-Heads on Leveraged Loans (Video); 09/05/2018 – IRAN DEAL WITHDRAWAL, ALONG WITH RISING TENSION IN OTHER OIL PRODUCING COUNTRIES, MEANS RISK FOR OIL PRICES ‘SKEWED TO THE UPSIDE’ – GOLDMAN SACHS; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC IS ACTING AS LEAD FINANCIAL ADVISOR FOR CO; GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ACTED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO FLIPKART; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS COMMENTS ON ALUMINUM OUTLOOK, SANCTIONS IN NOTE

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 198.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 2,983 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $947.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $214.17. About 25.93M shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple says it’s not going ahead with the data center, citing “delays in the approval process.”; 11/04/2018 – APPLE CUTS ORDERS FOR HOMEPOD AMID POOR SALES: COMMERCIAL TIMES; 20/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trump’s next $100 bln tariff dilemma: hit Wal-Mart or Apple Store?; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES NEW DRAWING TOOLS FOR IPAD PRODUCTIVITY APPS; 27/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Many Apple suppliers and tech industry executives are voicing concerns that a trade war between the U.S. and China will not only damage their businesses but also the industry and economic growth as a result; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Ireland €13bn in back taxes; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL LTD BRTI.NS – TO SELL APPLE WATCH SERIES 3; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE: EXPECTS TO COLLECT APPLE TAX MONEY ACROSS 2Q; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/03/2018 – Spotify sees revenue growth easing as gears up for listing

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Recent Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Investment Suggests a Massive Opportunity to Be Had in Calgary’s Real Estate Market – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Not the Way to Start September – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tapestry Names New CEO, Ex-Goldman Sachs Executive Jide Zeitlin – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Jump After China Confirms Trade Discussions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLI) by 712,100 shares to 404,490 shares, valued at $30.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLP) by 17,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Materials Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One Ltd has invested 0.17% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0.05% or 1.36M shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 600 shares. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 19,200 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 6,070 shares. 2,264 are owned by Fiera. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 3.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 167,329 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc reported 11,886 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 42,809 are owned by Bbr Limited Liability Company. Swedbank holds 0.54% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 591,700 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Frontier Invest Management owns 1,649 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Lp holds 1.35% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 13,955 shares. 500 were accumulated by Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability reported 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armstrong Henry H Assocs stated it has 16,692 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 0.79% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peavine Cap Lc owns 6,968 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated holds 33,883 shares or 3.57% of its portfolio. Markston Llc accumulated 311,653 shares. Cap Investors holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7.47 million shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 14,000 shares. Compton Capital Management Ri stated it has 100,552 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited stated it has 57,353 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. 195,958 were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Lc. Coldstream Cap Mgmt stated it has 81,770 shares. Moreover, Bellecapital Intll Limited has 3.61% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,888 shares. Gm Advisory Gp reported 30,712 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. B T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt holds 24,083 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 1.87 million shares or 1.61% of the stock.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 26,577 shares to 103,214 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl C by 39,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,502 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).