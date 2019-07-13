Old West Investment Management Increases Position in Apple (AAPL); Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) Holder Osmium Partners Has Trimmed Stake as Share Value Rose

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) by 40.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 138,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, down from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $488.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. About 38,976 shares traded or 20.12% up from the average. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 11.58% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 08/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Sales Training Company List by Training Industry; 14/05/2018 – Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey’s All Access Training Pass; 04/04/2018 – Franklin Covey 2Q Loss/Shr 20c; 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team; 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 06/04/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Recognized by HR.com with LEAD2018 Top Leadership Partner Award; 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership; 28/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 198.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,983 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update; 01/04/2018 – SlashGear: Apple looking to make significant Siri improvements, hints hiring spree; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE THOSE SEEKING UNFAIR TRADE ADVANTAGES, BUT “THE WORLD WILL NOT DO SOMETHING STUPID”; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 09/04/2018 – Apple Currently Has 25 Operational Renewable Energy Projects Around the World; 14/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo ‘Siri,’ Apple’s virtual assistant, has never been a popular name; 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 22/05/2018 – Inc.: Steve Jobs used these 3 deceptively simple questions to turn Apple into an innovation powerhouse. @Sales_; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 13, 2019 : GE, HAL, CZR, PG, LVS, LLY, HPE, AAPL, FLEX, CMCSA, CINF, ZNGA – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst: The G-20 Winner ‘Is Clearly Apple’ – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Employees Are Testing its Credit Card – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trader Toolkit: 2 Market Analysis Tools That Every Trader Should Be Aware Of – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 81,737 shares to 377,720 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl C by 39,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,502 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Will Franklin Covey (FC) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Zacks.com” on March 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FranklinCovey Announces Exclusive Partnership with Liz Wiseman to Develop Powerful, Premier Leadership Development Solution Based on Wisemanâ€™s â€œMultipliersâ€ Books – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Franklin Covey Co. Announces Launch of New International Direct Operation in Europe – Business Wire” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Shift to Subscriptions Is Revitalizing Franklin Covey’s Prospects – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Percentage Of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $118.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leaf Group Ltd by 544,395 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) by 178,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 516,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX).