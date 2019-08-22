Old West Investment Management Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL); Bankfinancial (BFIN) Shareholder Pl Capital Advisors Lowered Position by $9.17 Million

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (BFIN) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 654,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% . The institutional investor held 975,189 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bankfinancial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 840 shares traded. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 18.92% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019; 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN); 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c; 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 198.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 2,983 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $211.82. About 9.87 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS FEEDBACK FROM SUPPLIERS LEADS TO BELIEVE CO HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTING TIGHTER COST CONTROL SINCE IPHONE 8 RAMP; 02/04/2018 – Cook and Zuck in the middle of a tech titan showdown, the $FB CEO firing back at the $AAPL CEO’s criticisms; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ISSUE IN ADDING CARDS IN APPLE PAY; 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 10/05/2018 – Apple to Invest C$13M and Provide Technical Support for Elysis Ventur; 27/03/2018 – APPLE LAUNCHES NEW IPAD GEARED TOWARD EDUCATION; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple’s efforts to lessen its reliance on Samsung as the sole iPhone display supplier have hit a hurdle due; 21/05/2018 – Express UK: Amazon Echo rival – Apple could be planning to launch a much cheaper HomePod

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bull outlines Apple’s reacceleration in July – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “US Stocks Rally As Some Health, Security, Safety Products Removed From China Tariff List – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karp Capital Mngmt Corp has 1.26% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,702 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 126,625 shares or 3.58% of their US portfolio. Sabal Trust holds 15,878 shares. Moreover, Asset Mngmt Group Inc has 1.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,411 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Com owns 36,209 shares for 4.58% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Ltd Liability holds 4.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 101,579 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,550 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.66% or 41,139 shares in its portfolio. 287,871 are owned by Heritage Mngmt Corporation. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 3.89% or 3.21M shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 3,443 shares. Jrm Invest Counsel Limited Liability accumulated 33,352 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Corp has 2.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 303,284 shares. Arbor Advisors Limited invested in 0.1% or 1,600 shares.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 12,555 shares to 54,912 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nmi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 26,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,214 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $344.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Independent Bank Mich (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 200,000 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $39.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is BankFinancial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:BFIN) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on November 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “BankFinancial (BFIN) Q2 Earnings Preview: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BankFinancial Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2019 and Will Host Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BankFinancial Corporation Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter 2019 and Will Host Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, April 18, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold BFIN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 10.20 million shares or 5.66% less from 10.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 28,582 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 25,221 shares. 62,822 were reported by Millennium Management Limited Liability Com. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc invested in 0.01% or 51,827 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 23,700 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 4,203 shares stake. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 104,561 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 28,905 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 1,500 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 1.25M shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 298 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN).