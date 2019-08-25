Old West Investment Management Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL); As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Paradigm Financial Advisors Lowered Stake

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 98,016 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, down from 103,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88 million shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 198.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 2,983 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple open-sources its FoundationDB database technology; 19/04/2018 – Popular Science: Exclusive first look: Daisy is Apple’s new robot that eats iPhones and spits out recyclable parts; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates Entry-Level 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil-Stylus Functionality; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q IPHONE UNITS SOLD 52.2M, EST. 52.3M; 03/04/2018 – Boing Boing: Score Apple’s HomePod for free in this giveaway; 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 29/05/2018 – NEW ZEALAND REGULATOR WARNS APPLE FOR MISLEADING CONSUMERS; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple Love with Song

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Smcap Etf (VB) by 3,207 shares to 79,377 shares, valued at $12.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 75,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold & holds 70,150 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Connable Office accumulated 46,233 shares. Thompson Investment Management invested in 1.93% or 187,288 shares. Convergence Prns Llc owns 118,878 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd reported 0.75% stake. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Llc reported 9,878 shares. Northstar Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 9,934 shares stake. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd invested in 51,030 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Tributary Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 7,914 are held by Virtu Limited Liability. Madrona Finance Svcs Ltd Liability Co reported 8,703 shares stake. Moreover, Meristem Family Wealth Lc has 0.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 12,130 shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 66,299 shares. D L Carlson Invest Gru invested 0.98% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cap Advsr Ok has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 81,737 shares to 377,720 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Motors Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 244,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,700 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).