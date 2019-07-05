Old West Investment Management Increased Apple (AAPL) Holding by $374,787; New Amsterdam Partners Has Lifted Lennox Intl Com (LII) Stake by $2.34 Million

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc Com (LII) by 541.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 8,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 1,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $288.44. About 143,696 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Backs 2018 Adj EPS $9.75-Adj EPS $10.35; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Separately Is in Process of Selling Real Estate in the Sydney Area Formerly Related to Its Business Operations There; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Is Raising Its 2020 Margin Target for the Refrigeration Segment From 12-14% to a New Range of 14-16%; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Expects a Sale of South America Business to Be Concluded in 2Q 2018; Company Is Far Along in Sale Process

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 198.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,983 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $204.62. About 12.85M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/03/2018 – Nitro Games Oyj: New version of Medals of War featured by Apple; 15/05/2018 – Apple Services Growth Will Likely Decelerate Later This Year, Says Bernstein — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Weak China data suggests long-anticipated slowdown; 03/05/2018 – The company’s core wearable fitness trackers business has fallen sharply as it faces bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X was the world’s best-selling smartphone in the last quarter, research shows; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple; 23/05/2018 – Apple charges $29 for out-of-warranty battery replacements for the iPhone 6 and above; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Greater China Rev $13.02B; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR MARCH QTR BY 1.7 MLN UNITS TO 53.0 MLN UNITS

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/11/2019: CREE, AVGO, AAPL, ACLS, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple +2% after Mnuchin comments, Wedbush note – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Employees Are Testing its Credit Card – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv has invested 2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gladius Management LP holds 70,053 shares. Zwj Counsel holds 2.05% or 131,243 shares in its portfolio. Lederer & Assoc Invest Counsel Ca holds 4.9% or 27,686 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln Capital Limited Com has 0.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Robecosam Ag has invested 0.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thornburg Inv Management accumulated 0.4% or 218,471 shares. Tdam Usa holds 3.76% or 278,688 shares in its portfolio. Saratoga Rech Investment reported 586,753 shares or 7.61% of all its holdings. Addison Cap Co owns 0.98% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,803 shares. 18,912 are held by Leisure. Redwood Lc invested in 11,282 shares. Ipswich Invest Mngmt Company holds 2.99% or 48,125 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) holds 3.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 40,642 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust owns 3.23 million shares for 0.96% of their portfolio.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 12,555 shares to 54,912 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 41,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,127 shares, and cut its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.42 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Sessa Daniel M sold $1.27M worth of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) or 5,181 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest Mgmt reported 9,957 shares stake. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corporation, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,726 shares. 23,171 are held by Twin Tree Mgmt Lp. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 112,644 shares. Stone Run Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 20,750 shares or 2.7% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 23,930 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 411,869 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 5,512 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Ameriprise Finance Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 12,700 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 55,443 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 46,713 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial owns 0% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 107 shares.

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Retail On Display – Seeking Alpha” on May 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lennox Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lennox International, Inc. (LII) CEO Todd Bluedorn on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 29,537 shares to 23,069 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,064 shares, and cut its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE:ARW).