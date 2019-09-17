Old West Investment Management Holding in Tesla Motors (Put) (TSLA) Has Decreased by $42.68 Million; Facebook (FB) Holder Focused Wealth Management Has Cut Its Position as Shares Rose

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 20.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 5,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 21,386 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.13M, down from 27,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $185.78. About 3.57 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes in light of privacy scandal and outlines steps to protect; 23/03/2018 – One good thing from Facebook data scandal: Thousands of jobs A.I. can’t handle; 27/03/2018 – Vero, billed as an alternative app to Facebook, allows image sharing free from ads and free from data-driven algorithms; 15/04/2018 – Zuckerberg’s dual role at Facebook helm draws fresh fire; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Prepared to Battle Antitrust Concerns (Audio); 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS AIQ MUST HAVE OBTAINED EMAIL ADDRESSES TARGETED IN BREXIT REFERENDUM FROM DIFFERENT SOURCE TO APP AT THE CENTRE OF FACEBOOK DATA SCANDAL; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Olson: AI Caucus Co-Chairs: Facebook Should Clarify Plans to Use AI, Address Bias and Privacy Concerns; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 20/05/2018 – FACEBOOK 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. – FB; 21/03/2018 – MARK ZUCKERBERG – FACEBOOK TO INVESTIGATE ALL APPS WITH ACCESS TO LARGE AMOUNT OF INFORMATION BEFORE CHANGES WERE MADE TO REDUCE DATA ACCESS IN 2014

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 44.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 191,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 236,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.80M, down from 427,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $243.68. About 1.79M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 16/04/2018 – SPACEX POSTPONES PLANNED MONDAY LAUNCH OF NASA’S PLANET-HUNTING SATELLITE, CITING GUIDANCE AND NAVIGATION CONTROL GLITCH; 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: NTSB opens probe of fatal Tesla Model S crash that happened in Ft. Lauderdale on Tuesday; 05/05/2018 – Chicago Herald: Pentagon could beat Uber, Tesla in race over self-driving vehicles; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 02/05/2018 – Thrive Energy Lights and Avi-on Labs Bluetooth® Controls Drive Lighting for New Tesla Factory; 15/05/2018 – Nearly 30 executives have left Tesla since 2016. Here is every one of them; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk plans to reorganize Tesla; 24/05/2018 – TESLA TO START AUTO PRODUCTION IN SHANGHAI LINGANG: CAIXIN; 15/05/2018 – At least 10 senior-level employees have left Tesla since November; 21/03/2018 – Tesla Shareholders Approve Elon Musk’s New Pay Package

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.40 earnings per share, down 180.00% or $3.15 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $212.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Fuels Inc/Canada (NYSEMKT:UUUU) by 448,570 shares to 2.54 million shares, valued at $7.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexgen Energy Ltd by 1.75M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. Musk Elon also bought $25.00 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares. On Monday, July 29 the insider DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sweden-based Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab has invested 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Caprock Group invested in 6,142 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 25,539 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 40 shares. 226,113 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Co holds 0% or 2,074 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP has 7,835 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett & Co Inc holds 0% or 26 shares. Mariner Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 6,051 shares. Ashfield Capital Llc stated it has 0.04% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 69 shares. Stonebridge Ltd Com, Minnesota-based fund reported 188 shares. Fil Ltd reported 0.11% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 0.13% stake. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has 3,339 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.94 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $374.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 65,899 shares to 121,105 shares, valued at $12.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 16,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).