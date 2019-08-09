Old West Investment Management Holding in Novagold Resources (NG) Has Cut by $895,172 as Shares Rose; Delphi Management Has Cut Holding in Stag Industrial (STAG) by $553,494 as Share Price Rose

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Stag Industrial (STAG) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 19,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 55,463 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 74,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Stag Industrial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $29.69. About 764,957 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms STAG Industrial’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG)

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Novagold Resources Inc (NG) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 223,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Novagold Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.93. About 2.29 million shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

More important recent NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Precious Metals Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on December 13, 2018, also Investorplace.com published article titled: “5 Gold and Silver Stocks Touching Intraday Highs – Investorplace.com”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zomedica Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NOVAGOLD Reports Second Quarter Results: Donlin Gold Continues to Advance Key State Permits while NOVAGOLD Maintains an Excellent Financial Position – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) by 161,197 shares to 187,135 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 694,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 704,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Colony Capital Inc.

Analysts await NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by NovaGold Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Comm invested in 0.06% or 8,150 shares. Parametric Assocs, Washington-based fund reported 186,140 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 54,603 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.04% or 2.47 million shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Com owns 2,161 shares. Intrust State Bank Na invested 0.1% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 8,642 shares. Wedge Management L LP Nc stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Ftb holds 403 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amp Investors reported 55,932 shares. Japan-based Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated has invested 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 63,432 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Farmers Merchants Inc holds 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) or 315 shares. 28,418 are held by Cambridge Rech Advisors.