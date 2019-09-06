Old West Investment Management Holding In Energy Fuels (UUUU) Was Upped; As Intel (INTC) Stock Declined, Evanson Asset Management Lowered Its Stake

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 9,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 22,765 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 31,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 5.45M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Possible Bid for Broadcom; 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets; 04/05/2018 – ARIAS INTEL IN PACT WITH SEED-TO-SALE SOFTWARE PROVIDER; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 09/03/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O CONSIDERS POSSIBLE BID FOR BROADCOM – WSJ, CITING; 27/04/2018 – Intel set to open up more than 6 percent after crushing earnings; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russian probe

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 98.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.86M market cap company. The stock increased 6.99% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1.99. About 1.33 million shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.19 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 12,555 shares to 54,912 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 81,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,720 shares, and cut its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).

