Old West Investment Management Holding In Cameco (CCJ) Was Lifted; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shareholder Stonebridge Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $596,000 as Valuation Declined

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 6773.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 677,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 687,345 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.38M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 646,591 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 67.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 37,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 17,595 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $287,000, down from 54,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 1.88 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA NAMES BALESH SHARMA CEO, AKSHAYA MOONDRA CFO; 24/04/2018 – Finalists for 10th Annual Vodafone Americas Foundation Wireless Innovation Project Revealed; 30/04/2018 – VODAFONE QATAR 4Q REV. 532M RIYALS; 27/05/2018 – Business Std.in: DoT may ask Idea to liberalise spectrum held by Vodafone worth Rs 45 bn; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VITTORIO COLAO WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER NICK READ; 05/04/2018 – Ofcom: Vodafone Won 50 MHz of 3.4 GHz Spectrum for GBP378.2 Mln; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – PROFIT FOR YEAR OF EUR 2.8 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group 4Q Organic Service Revenue Up 1.4%

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $212.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 24,011 shares to 79,203 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Min by 18,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,815 shares, and cut its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

