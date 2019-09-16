Old West Investment Management Holding in Cameco (CCJ) Upped by $6.77 Million as Stock Price Declined; Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Holder Kornitzer Capital Management Raised Position by $2.52 Million

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 102.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 17,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 35,155 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.01 million, up from 17,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.41. About 691,237 shares traded or 46.03% up from the average. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.75-Adj EPS $13.25; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q REV. $445M, EST. $434.5M; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.98, EST. $2.72; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE SHIRE ORPHAN THERAPIES, APOPHARMA, CEPHALON INC, JAZZ PHARMA, CUBIST PHARMA; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Jazz Pharma’s Senior Secured Credit Facilities; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $12.75-$13.25; 24/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Webcast Discussion of Data to be Presented at APSS; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $2.98; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEEP 2018 Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive Da

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 6773.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 677,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 687,345 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.38M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 2.00 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold JAZZ shares while 105 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 50.63 million shares or 4.18% more from 48.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Capital Ltd holds 0.03% or 33,889 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 49,010 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 27,910 were reported by Twin Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Vanguard Gp Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Ftb Advisors invested in 0% or 132 shares. Panagora Asset has 0% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 1,047 shares. D E Shaw & Communication reported 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Eqis Capital holds 0.15% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) or 12,477 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 290,284 shares. Condor Capital Management reported 10,096 shares stake. Sterling Capital Mgmt Llc owns 24,053 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Company stated it has 4,415 shares. Old Bank & Trust In reported 1,658 shares. Captrust Advsrs has invested 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler (NYSE:MTD) by 12,571 shares to 29,690 shares, valued at $24.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 127,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,763 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc Class A (NYSE:VMW).

