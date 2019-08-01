Old West Investment Management Has Upped Its Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stake; Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Holder Fiduciary Management Has Trimmed Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 274,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 8.19M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328.39 million, down from 8.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.79B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46.89. About 350,628 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW OLIVIER BOHUON STOOD DOWN FROM BOARD AND AS CEO; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew: Businesses Delivered a Mixed Performance in the 1Q; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Smith & Nephew, Inc.- Smith & Nephew Whipknot Soft Tissue Cinch #5 Sutures. PN: 7211015; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Rev $1.2B; 06/03/2018 – New Q-FIX™ CURVED, Q-FIX MINI and SUTUREFIX CURVED All-Suture Anchor Systems help surgeons access challenging pathology while improving the quality of shoulder and hip repairs; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Medical devices maker Smith & Nephew to name Nawana as new chief – Sky News; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Previously Saw 2018 Underlying Rev Up 3%-4%; 19/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Inc. vs ConforMIS, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 98.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.845. About 327,018 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming

More notable recent Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Smith & Nephew plc 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Questions About Osiris Therapeutics Buyout – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – March 18, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 510,555 shares to 6.52M shares, valued at $372.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 712,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 66,176 shares to 116,619 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Virtu Financial Inc by 82,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,114 shares, and cut its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI).