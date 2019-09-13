Old West Investment Management Has Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $370,951; Churchill Management Continues to Hold Stake in Meredith Com (MDP)

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 188.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 2,883 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $570,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 17.18M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – Samsung Tries a New Knife to Whittle Apple IPhone Patent Award; 29/03/2018 – Paddy Cosgrave: In 2014 a tiny Chinese startup exhibited at Web Summit. They said they were taking on Apple & Samsung. People; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 24/04/2018 – “In 2H18, iPhones could put pricing pressure on RF [radio frequency] suppliers as Apple moves toward lower-end LCD phones with a higher BOM [build of materials],” the firm’s analyst writes; 20/04/2018 – Apple Says It Will Replace Some MacBook Pro Laptop Batteries; 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Rumors suggest Apple could acquire `all or parts of’ media company Condé Nast; 05/05/2018 – A new report by the New York City Comptroller directly links the explosion of Airbnb rentals to rising rents in the Big Apple; 20/05/2018 – Phone Reviews: Report: Apple Developing AR/VR Headset with 8K Resolution Per-eye Slated for 2020 According to a report by CNET,; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 26/04/2018 – With the segment increasingly dominated by four Chinese players, Apple saw it’s No.4 position lost again to Xiaomi

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Meredith Corp Com (MDP) by 22.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 7,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 42,469 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, up from 34,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Meredith Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 147,805 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 21/03/2018 – Meredith:Continues Aggressive Execution of Time Inc. Integration Plan; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – EXPECTS TO GROW REVENUE AND RAISE PROFIT MARGINS ON TIME INC DIGITAL PROPERTIES TO CO’S LEVELS; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Debt Risk Rises 5 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 20/03/2018 – DesMoines BizRec: Meredith to cut up to 300 jobs, mostly in New York; 10/04/2018 – SHAPE Magazine Debuts Redesign With May 2018 Issue; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair Enters Into Agreements To Sell TV Stations Related To Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – Meredith puts titles including Time and Fortune on the block; 30/04/2018 – Meredith executive joins Manifest as new Group Publisher; 13/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Saints Rumors: Meredith, Coleman, Snead, Ikard; 28/03/2018 – Bestselling Author, Publisher Meredith Wild Steps into Suspense with The Red Ledger

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold MDP shares while 64 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.99 million shares or 2.75% more from 41.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 23,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amg Natl Tru Fincl Bank, Colorado-based fund reported 62,677 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 61,108 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And Co owns 276,612 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). 1,515 are owned by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 567,390 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Cim Investment Mangement owns 4,739 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 2,001 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Trust Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 10 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 25,607 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 20,300 shares.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $420,240 activity.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc Com (NYSE:HUM) by 6,068 shares to 14,737 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE) by 17,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,854 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr U.S. Med Dvc Etf (IHI).

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $212.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,308 shares to 24,819 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novagold Resources Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) by 66,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 950,045 shares, and cut its stake in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH).

