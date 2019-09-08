Old West Investment Management Has Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $374,787; Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $509,120

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 198.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 2,983 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 24/05/2018 – Boston Channel: Boston’s flagship Apple store robbed, person hurt; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple discontinues its airport wireless routers – Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Business should be more about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 29/03/2018 – Jim Cramer says the comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook about Facebook’s data leak scandal are “unbelievable.”; 10/05/2018 – Apple and Goldman Sachs are planning an Apple Pay-branded credit card to be introduced as early as next year; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina and Virginia as potential sites for its new campus; 10/03/2018 – Apple patented a keyboard that can’t be defeated by crumbs. Via @verge:; 02/04/2018 – It’s time to bet against Apple, says technical trader

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 57,767 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 45,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.55M shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 81,737 shares to 377,720 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nmi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 26,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,214 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise reported 20.44 million shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Limited Com owns 115,578 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Lc has invested 3.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Retirement Planning Gru stated it has 8,587 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Community Tru Com holds 3.34% or 142,551 shares in its portfolio. 254,770 are held by Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership. The New York-based Fenimore Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Colonial Tru Advsrs holds 128,274 shares or 4.62% of its portfolio. South Street Advsrs Lc invested in 4.65% or 80,795 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel owns 7,929 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Inv Incorporated accumulated 234,398 shares. Lee Danner & Bass has invested 2.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lakeview Partners, a Georgia-based fund reported 28,675 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 2.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Check Ca accumulated 11,986 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Service Lta has invested 0.95% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 4,890 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,427 shares. Founders Financial Secs Limited Co accumulated 23,025 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx has 11,540 shares. Independent Investors Inc has 29,423 shares. Patten Group invested 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company holds 244,914 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Limited Co reported 1.27% stake. Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.64% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Atlas Browninc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hartford Inv Commerce accumulated 0.23% or 187,460 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cap Investors invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 41,331 shares to 85,342 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zuora Inc by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,937 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).