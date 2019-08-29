Old West Investment Management Has Trimmed Position in Tesla Motors (Put) (TSLA) by $68.16 Million; As Kimberly (KMB) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Garrison Financial Upped Holding

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 36.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 244,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 427,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.69M, down from 672,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $6.65 during the last trading session, reaching $222.24. About 2.82 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer says Tesla’s post-earnings analyst call was CEO Elon Musk’s “best conference call ever.”; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Cash Balance of $2.7 Billion at End of 1st Quarter; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 30/05/2018 – Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the group’s critical feedback has been helpful; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s board against proposal to require independent chairman; 12/04/2018 – NTSB Kicks Tesla Off Crash Probe for Violating Disclosure Pledge; 29/05/2018 – Ed Crooks: In the latest Energy Source: the Saudis and Russia plan to increase output; oil companies make windfall profits; Co; 06/03/2018 – Wheels: Porsche Positions Itself Against Tesla, on the Road and Beside It; 15/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Tesla plans six-day stoppage at factory for assembly line fixes; 25/05/2018 – Mathieu Rosemain: Exclusive – Tesla flies in new battery production line for Gigafactory

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 3,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 29,404 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 25,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 279,314 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) by 61,941 shares to 40,616 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 9,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,561 shares, and cut its stake in Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,983 shares to 2,983 shares, valued at $566,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rafael Holdings Inc by 48,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 507,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Min.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Monday, July 29. On Thursday, May 2 Musk Elon bought $25.00 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 102,880 shares.

