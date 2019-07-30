Old West Investment Management Has Trimmed Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Position by $1.26 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Csx (CSX) Shareholder Stephens Lowered Its Position by $2.07 Million as Stock Price Rose

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 34.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 28,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,904 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, down from 81,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $69.62. About 4.18 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO FOOTE SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 66,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 116,619 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, down from 182,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $16.19. About 3.13M shares traded or 30.45% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 39.01% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C

Analysts await Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 48.78% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.41 per share. MTDR’s profit will be $24.49M for 19.27 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Matador Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Expect From Matador Resources Company’s (NYSE:MTDR) Earnings In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Matador Resources Company 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on Matador Resources Q4 results; provides 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Matador Resources Bolsters Delaware Basin Midstream With New JV – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Matador Resources 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $273,060 activity. $88,800 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by STEWART KENNETH L.. Adams Craig N also bought $16,000 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Wednesday, June 5. 5,000 shares valued at $83,800 were bought by Robinson Bradley M on Friday, June 7.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.16M for 17.23 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CSX Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:CSX – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CSX Corp. Stock Has Derailed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is CSX a Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Susquehanna Cuts Transports Price Targets But Anticipates Good Setup For Spot-Exposed Brokers – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.