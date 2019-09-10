Old West Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Kennedy (KW) Holding by $1.28 Million; Holder Petrus Trust Company Lta Lifted Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 60,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 245,932 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, down from 306,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.85. About 43,911 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES ALSO GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS FOR ITS COMMINGLED FUNDS AND EQUITY PARTNERS; 30/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Acquires 206 Multifamily/PRS Units at The Elysian in Cork, Ireland for €87.5 Million; 10/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 29/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Sells $422 Million Multifamily Portfolio; 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Rev $190.7M; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN; 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 249,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95 million, up from 207,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $75.6. About 766,311 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 19,556 shares to 364,350 shares, valued at $13.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,700 shares, and cut its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17.32M are held by Artisan Prtnrs Lp. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 311,895 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Pcj Inv Counsel Limited holds 70,000 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Incorporated invested in 32,015 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Amer Interest Gru reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). First National Trust Co holds 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 3,451 shares. Moreover, Cadence Cap Mngmt has 0.07% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 10,108 shares. Columbus Circle Investors has invested 0.47% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Camarda Financial Advsrs Lc holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 665 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Llc holds 0.16% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 4,820 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP invested in 268,334 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 3.18M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 0% or 79,010 shares. 3,200 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp. Wells Fargo And Mn has 682,513 shares. Moreover, Cutter And Brokerage has 2.51% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 16,728 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0.02% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). 58,935 are owned by Bowling Port Management Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Sprott has 2.26% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 487,469 shares. 32,640 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce reported 0% stake. Cipher LP holds 14,191 shares. 14,829 were accumulated by Eii Cap Mngmt. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Ack Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 940,791 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $282,555 activity.