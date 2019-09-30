Old West Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Enphase Energy (ENPH) Position as Stock Value Rose; W&T Offshore (WTI) Stock Declined While Columbia Pacific Advisors Cut Holding

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W&T Offshore Inc (WTI) by 23.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 122,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.66% . The institutional investor held 401,175 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, down from 524,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in W&T Offshore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $577.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.37. About 1.50 million shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 36.04% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 07/05/2018 – WT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 8422.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE RESULTING FROM SLOWDOWN OF PROGRESS OF CERTAIN PROJECTS; 30/04/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE-BAKER HUGHES TO DEVELOP 14 DRILLING PROJECTS; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Expects Project-Level Commitment of Up to $419.6M for 14 Identified Projects; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACER THERAPEUTICS INC WT 4/13/18, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACERW); 24/04/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE FILES FOR PROPOSED OFFERING UP TO $500M SECURITIES; 25/05/2018 – W T K HOLDINGS BHD WTKH.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 183.2 MLN RGT, QTRLY NET PROFIT 63.9 MLN RGT; 12/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE – ANTICIPATED PROJECT LEVEL COMMITMENT FOR DRILLING PROGRAM OF UP TO $419.6 MLN; 15/03/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Group Announces Notice of Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New Patent Covering Composition of Matter for WT-1 Peptides; 12/03/2018 – W&T SEES PROJECT LEVEL COMMITMENT OF UP TO $419.6M; 02/05/2018 – Old Debt Ties Up W&T Offshore as It Tries to Ride Oil’s New Wave

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 52.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 157,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 141,317 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, down from 298,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.23. About 4.03 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 23/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Rev $70M; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Reports Continued Gross Margin Expansion in the First Quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enphase Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENPH); 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO SHALL NOT PREPAY ANY PART OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 1 TO DEC. 31 WITHOUT COLLATERAL AGENT’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss $5.13M; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and lmagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology

More notable recent W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Denbury Resources: A Look At 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Fast-Growing Stocks Less Than $10 – The Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “W&T Offshore Announces Acquisition of Producing Properties in the Gulf of Mexico – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “W&T Offshore Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:WTI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 43.33% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.3 per share. WTI’s profit will be $22.45M for 6.43 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by W&T Offshore, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold WTI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 80.33 million shares or 3.99% less from 83.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Alps Advsr Incorporated reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo And Com Mn owns 1.54 million shares. Washington-based Parametric Assoc Ltd Llc has invested 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Moreover, Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 528,756 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset has 1.71 million shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation owns 15,395 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Globeflex Cap LP holds 0.09% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 89,066 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Co accumulated 0.08% or 2.31M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Virtu Financial Ltd accumulated 25,980 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Deprince Race Zollo Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Menta Capital Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 77,163 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 194,857 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 21,500 shares valued at $96,105 was made by KROHN TRACY W on Thursday, August 8. $8,307 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) was bought by Ghauri Shahid. KATZ STUART B bought $51,000 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) on Tuesday, May 7.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $212.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 677,345 shares to 687,345 shares, valued at $7.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Dhx Media Ltd.

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 766.67% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $24.40M for 27.79 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality.

More notable recent Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “9 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Enphase Energy a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “50 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Enphase Energy (ENPH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SunPower Corporation leads tech gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.