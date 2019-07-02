Old West Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding in Kennedy (KW) by $1.28 Million; As Star Group LP (SGU) Shares Rose, Locust Wood Capital Advisers Lifted Holding

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 60,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 245,932 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, down from 306,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 271,285 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 7.20% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 30/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Acquires 206 Multifamily/PRS Units at The Elysian in Cork, Ireland for €87.5 Million; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q REV. $190.7M, EST. $184.0M; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ABOUT $195 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS FROM REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Inc. Exits Position in Kennedy-Wilson

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 104,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.44M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $500.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.97. About 9,928 shares traded. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has declined 0.51% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU); 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan; 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 7,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Group One Trading LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Pathstone Family Office Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). 32,297 are held by Amp Capital Invsts Ltd. Fiduciary Mngmt Inc Wi has invested 0.59% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). 212 were accumulated by Carroll Assoc Incorporated. Us Bank & Trust De reported 547 shares stake. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp holds 0.03% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) or 5.17 million shares. Raymond James And, Florida-based fund reported 42,430 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Jennison Ltd invested in 40,304 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank Of America De reported 623,801 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.53 million activity. Another trade for 39,901 shares valued at $778,469 was made by RICKS MARY on Tuesday, January 8. Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh had bought 7,100 shares worth $149,100 on Wednesday, March 6.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,983 shares to 2,983 shares, valued at $566,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 694,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 704,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Rafael Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold SGU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 16.93 million shares or 2.21% less from 17.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aurora Invest Counsel invested in 178,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications has 0% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 140 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 16,579 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 23,302 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 845,601 shares. Hillsdale Investment Incorporated reported 10,200 shares. 988 were accumulated by Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc). Locust Wood Advisers Limited Co stated it has 1.08% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 20,784 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 43,400 shares. First Manhattan Company reported 3,310 shares. Moab Partners Limited accumulated 2.05 million shares or 4.68% of the stock.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (Put) (NYSE:DHR) by 220,009 shares to 52,500 shares, valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 70,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,500 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:GS).