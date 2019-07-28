Old West Investment Management Has Trimmed Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake by $853,740; Share Price Rose; Senator Investment Group LP Has Cut Its Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holding by $68.40 Million

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 900,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.80 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.05M, down from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.52 billion market cap company. It closed at $89.59 lastly. It is down 12.40% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bank of England expects big Libor switch to start in earnest; 21/03/2018 – @IamNomad Worth it, though. $ICE is doing well; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 05/04/2018 – ICE DOESN’T SEE FINL EFFECT MATERIAL; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 18.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 12,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,912 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75 million, down from 67,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 842,009 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.15% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Utah Retirement Systems holds 106,026 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Sun Life Financial owns 965 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Central Bank & Trust & Tru Co accumulated 78,087 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 33,236 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0.11% or 6.80M shares. Indiana Tru And Mngmt reported 5,300 shares. Cantillon Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 4.67 million shares stake. Mason Street Advsrs Lc accumulated 81,103 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Co holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 167,406 shares. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Co holds 31,201 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 56,877 are held by Alphamark Ltd Limited Liability Company. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Intercontinental Exchange: Own The Stock Market – Seeking Alpha" on December 26, 2018

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ICE’s profit will be $513.12 million for 24.61 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.09% negative EPS growth.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 240,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $57.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 375,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rafael Holdings Inc by 48,222 shares to 507,999 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63M for 75.57 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Jane Street Lc accumulated 290,075 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 100,708 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 705,545 shares. Gsa Capital Llp stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Hbk Investments LP owns 14,729 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma reported 1.28M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. American Insur Tx stated it has 116,032 shares. Wafra owns 125,110 shares. Paloma Management Com invested in 20,375 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Roosevelt Inv Gru stated it has 0.09% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Horseman Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Oakmont has 6.46% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 671,096 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 5,294 shares.