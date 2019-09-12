Old West Investment Management Has Raised Position in Cameco (CCJ) by $6.77 Million; Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Position Increased by Bank Of Stockton

Bank Of Stockton increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton bought 2,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,967 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, up from 18,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $137.12. About 4.32M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 6773.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 677,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 687,345 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.38 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 77,527 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, First Bancorporation Of Omaha has 3.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 437,305 shares. Beaumont Fincl Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 140,705 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Il, Illinois-based fund reported 382,351 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 2.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.38M shares. Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 24,339 shares. Penobscot Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 111,277 shares. Invsts reported 94.79 million shares. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Llc owns 94,569 shares for 2.82% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Management invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Inc has 2,360 shares. 3,605 are owned by David R Rahn Assoc. The Connecticut-based Webster National Bank & Trust N A has invested 2.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crestwood Advsr Group stated it has 3.99% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Enterprise Fincl Serv has 0.96% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 32,831 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability has invested 0.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Bank Of Stockton, which manages about $197.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares: Msci Eafe Small Cap (SCZ) by 5,738 shares to 133,454 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/11/2019: ZS, DPW, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.