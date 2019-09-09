Old West Investment Management Has Raised Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stake by $3.11 Million as Valuation Declined; Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Trimmed Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Value Rose

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 5,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 26,055 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 31,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 98.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.67M market cap company. The stock increased 8.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.01. About shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 514,762 shares to 298,862 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 60,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,932 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.