Old West Investment Management Has Lowered Stake in Novagold Resources (NG) by $895,172; Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Altfest L J & Company Has Lowered Its Holding by $336,128 as Share Value Declined

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 3,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 4,684 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $474,000, down from 8,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.09B market cap company. The stock increased 5.20% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.74. About 3.81 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC NOTED RELATIVE STABILITY OF INFLATION FORECAST, BOTTOM OF INFLATION CYCLE HAS BEEN REACHED; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S RAND ZAR=D3 STEADY AT 12.41 AGAINST DOLLAR AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor Merger to Combine $5 Billion in Refining Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/03/2018 – At its meeting ending on 21 March 2018, the MPC voted by a majority of 7-2 to maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS GLOBAL COMMODITY PRICES REFUSING TO BUDGE, OVERALL OUTLOOK IS NOT COMFORTING FROM STANDPOINT OF DOMESTIC INFLATION -MPC MINUTES; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR BEGINS SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – MPC’S PATRA: CORPORATES’, BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS STILL FRAGILE; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Rev $18.98B; 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Novagold Resources Inc (NG) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 223,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Novagold Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 3.79 million shares traded or 20.12% up from the average. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,384 shares to 8,054 shares, valued at $694,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Assocs LP invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bowling Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 35,669 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 4.43 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,008 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd holds 14,424 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Selway Asset has 1.96% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 459,589 are held by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Sei Investments invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Quantum Cap Mgmt invested 0.4% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Allstate holds 0.1% or 64,554 shares. Mason Street Limited invested in 0.12% or 96,100 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 64,922 shares. 2,784 are held by Blue Chip Prtnrs Inc. Motco invested in 57,380 shares. Heritage Wealth accumulated 534 shares or 0% of the stock.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,983 shares to 2,983 shares, valued at $566,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by NovaGold Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

