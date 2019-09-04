Old West Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Kennedy (KW) by $1.28 Million; Cullen Frost Bankers Has Lifted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsored Ads (BABA) Holding by $5.88 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 60,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 245,932 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, down from 306,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.94. About 307,331 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 07/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 7); 29/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Sells $422 Million Multifamily Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C; 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (BABA) by 61.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 32,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 85,041 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50 million, up from 52,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $172.41. About 8.43 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video); 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE; 29/05/2018 – In recent years, China’s tech industry has boomed, with champions like the e-commerce titan Alibaba and Tencent , the social media-to-gaming leader, making waves on the global stage

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 8,409 shares to 158,800 shares, valued at $60.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 492,084 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC).

