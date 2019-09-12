Old West Investment Management Has Lowered Its Antero Resources (AR) Holding as Stock Declined; As Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Share Price Declined, Harvest Fund Advisors Increased by $8.38 Million Its Stake

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 138.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 190,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 328,161 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.66 million, up from 137,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 398,611 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 15/03/2018 EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Rice Midstream Partners LP is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.61; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS JEFFERSON CS OUTAGE HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM: DGP HASTINGS EXTRACTION PLANT RETURNS TO SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement With EQT GP Holdings to Acquire Olympus Gathering Syste; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corporation (AR) by 87.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 170,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 23,447 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129,000, down from 193,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.53% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $3.54. About 7.98 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Raymond James And Associates invested in 34,914 shares. Corecommodity Limited Liability Corporation reported 107,106 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Trexquant Inv LP has 0.08% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Arcadia Investment Corp Mi has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Amer Assets Investment Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.49% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Rdl Fincl Inc holds 0.08% or 19,713 shares. Staley Capital Advisers holds 0.05% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 112,830 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 415,266 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,678 were reported by Manchester Management Limited Liability Company. Susquehanna Llp owns 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 399,362 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 62,369 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 488,100 shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $212.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 28,791 shares to 223,404 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dhx Media Ltd by 917,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Market Advances, Midstream Unmoved – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This Natural Gas Stock Has a Weird Solution to Its Current Problem – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are Popping Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “7 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.85 million activity. The insider Warren Glen C Jr bought 21,900 shares worth $150,160. On Friday, March 15 the insider RADY PAUL M bought $101,260. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30M. 16.09M shares were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P., worth $99.30M on Monday, June 10.

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EQT Midstream Partners Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EQM Midstream Partners, LP 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EQM ups cost, delays timing of Mountain Valley pipeline – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQM Midstream: Outline On Mountain Valley Progress – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ETRN and EQM Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold EQM shares while 54 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 74.95 million shares or 0.79% more from 74.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 844,208 are held by Clearbridge Invests Llc. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability owns 145,978 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 14,116 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Tower Rech Limited Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Bokf Na holds 19,450 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Morgan Stanley owns 1.43 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nwq Investment Com Limited Liability Corporation holds 22,175 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 63,041 shares. 23,366 are owned by Diversified Trust. Mendel Money Mngmt stated it has 1.01% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). First Tru Advsrs Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 144,099 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 271,852 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup reported 76,472 shares. Gam Holdings Ag owns 8,058 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 208,157 shares to 3.69M shares, valued at $132.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Midstream Partners Lp by 2.37 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 578,008 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp.