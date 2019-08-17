Old West Investment Management Has Lowered Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Holding By $653,896; 1 Analysts Are Bullish United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Last Week

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) stake by 17.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 81,737 shares as Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA)’s stock declined 30.74%. The Old West Investment Management Llc holds 377,720 shares with $3.09M value, down from 459,457 last quarter. Akebia Therapeutics Inc now has $558.66 million valuation. The stock increased 9.30% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7. About 662,155 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 57.85% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 22/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22; 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Net $12.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Akebia Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKBA); 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/04/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS TO OFFER ABOUT $85M OF SHRS; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 26/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Rev $87.3M

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel has $13500 highest and $114 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 6.90% above currents $115.3 stock price. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Berenberg. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. See United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold United Parcel Service, Inc. shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 290,762 shares. Frontier Inv, a Texas-based fund reported 46,235 shares. Smith Salley & owns 0.3% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 16,504 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 9,569 shares. M&T Bank & Trust reported 440,072 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 174,149 shares. Vista Prtn Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ronna Sue Cohen has 2.95 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 0.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 40,689 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 10,909 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Group Inc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Haverford Fincl Ser Incorporated holds 0.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 4,880 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.29% or 1.01M shares. Osher Van De Voorde Mngmt invested 3.44% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

The stock increased 2.09% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 2.72M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Oper Chief, Appoints Nando Cesarone Pres, Intl; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 06/03/2018 – UPS Selects International President for Top Operating Position; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 10/05/2018 – UPS – UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017; 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation, logistics, and financial services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $99.01 billion. It operates in three divisions: U.S. It has a 21.04 P/E ratio. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “5 reasons why UPS will finally deliver outperformance for investors – MarketWatch” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UPS’s Venture Arm Makes Minority Investment In Autonomous Truck Company TuSimple – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.38, from 3.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold AKBA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 80.45 million shares or 48.09% less from 154.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose & Co Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 5,500 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd invested in 256 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 20,667 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 26,797 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 11,934 shares. Strs Ohio has 45,100 shares. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Voya Investment Lc invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Rhumbline Advisers holds 112,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Abrams Cap Management LP holds 1.3% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) or 5.66 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0% or 888,981 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Akebia Therapeutics has $22 highest and $9 lowest target. $16’s average target is 240.43% above currents $4.7 stock price. Akebia Therapeutics had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) rating on Monday, March 18. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $22 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by H.C. Wainwright. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Piper Jaffray. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16 target in Tuesday, March 12 report.