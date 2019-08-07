Old West Investment Management Has Lifted Stake in Apple (AAPL); Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Shareholder Atlas Browninc Decreased Its Stake by $2.37 Million as Share Value Declined

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 146,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76M, down from 192,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.29. About 814,990 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 198.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 2,983 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $195.71. About 15.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – Apple: Tablet market share rises in the first quarter — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27 event focused on education; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor:; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not so innovative now: Chamath Palihapitiya; 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 08/05/2018 – SHOP, AAPL: AR demo, tap on the product, pay with Apple Pay. Demo app is live on the App store now! #ShopifyUnite – ! $SHOP $AAPL; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback and lifts dividend; 12/03/2018 – APPLE APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE – MARCH 12,; 14/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s Profit Misses After Apple Barely Grew iPhone Sales

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maine-based Headinvest has invested 0.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 39,108 are held by Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc. Northrock Prns owns 11,419 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Spears Abacus Ltd Liability has invested 4.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cornerstone reported 0.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tirschwell Loewy holds 0.07% or 2,583 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 2.75% or 12.77M shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 562,812 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Wunderlich Managemnt holds 1.47% or 11,074 shares in its portfolio. Somerset accumulated 25,907 shares. Timessquare Capital Management Ltd Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oberweis Asset Inc holds 0.1% or 2,610 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland owns 70,573 shares for 4.64% of their portfolio. Grace And White Ny has 2,581 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 1.34M shares or 0.49% of its portfolio.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 26,577 shares to 103,214 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Motors Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 244,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,700 shares, and cut its stake in Novagold Resources Inc (NYSEMKT:NG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Mgmt Limited owns 5,263 shares. Oz Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 66,300 shares. Atlas Browninc owns 5.5% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 146,602 shares. Macquarie Gp reported 394,239 shares. Comerica Bank has 15,627 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 23,410 shares. 11,726 were accumulated by Nomura Inc. Northern has invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). 112,549 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. First Advisors Lp stated it has 10,902 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Fmr Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). 13D Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 4.67% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.05% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).