Old West Investment Management Has Lifted Its Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Position by $2.42 Million; Westwood Global Investments Upped Its Position in America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX) by $10.12 Million as Stock Declined

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) by 621.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 161,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 187,135 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 25,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 20.82M shares traded or 20.97% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS EMERGED IN PATIENTS RECEIVING COPAXONE 40 MG/ML FOR UP TO 7 YEARS; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of ALOXI(R) in the United States; 15/04/2018 – TEVA: HISTADRUT LABOR FEDERATION WARNS IT MAY TAKE ACTION; 03/05/2018 – TEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 67C; BOOSTS 2018 VIEW; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209824 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS – STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR STUDY IS PROCEEDING AS PLANNED, EXPECT TO SUBMIT RESPONSE TO FDA WITH NEW CLINICAL DATA AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE IN 2019; 21/03/2018 – VECTURA – NOTWITHSTANDING DISAPPOINTING DELAYS CO SEEN FOR VR315 (US) GENERIC ADVAIR PROGRAMME, CONTINUE TO SEE SUBSTANTIAL VALUE IN DEVELOPMENT OF COMPLEX INHALED GENERICS; 23/05/2018 – Teva Confirms September PDUFA Date for Fremanezumab

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 723,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18.16M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.39M, up from 17.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in America Movil Sa De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 813,640 shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 16.77% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL’S HAJJ SAYS INVESTMENT CAPACITY OF SEPARATE FIXED LINE UNIT WILL DEPEND ON ITS OWN FINANCIAL VIABILITY; 18/04/2018 – Mexico’s top court sides with America Movil, says Telmex can charge rivals; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 05/03/2018 Mexico regulator approves America Movil fixed-line separation plan; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL ON TRACK TO ACCOMPLISH $8B BUDGET FOR CAPEX: HAJJ; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.42B, EST. MXN253.36B; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Net Profit Down 51% on Year to MXN17.7 Billion; 05/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS TO CHALLENGE MEXICO REGULATOR’S ORDER; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CHAIRMAN CARLOS SLIM DOMIT SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl C by 39,110 shares to 28,502 shares, valued at $554,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 81,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,720 shares, and cut its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).