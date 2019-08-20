Old West Investment Management Has Decreased Novagold Resources (NG) Position as Shares Rose; As Rpm International (RPM) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder River Road Asset Management Trimmed by $1.41 Million Its Position

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Novagold Resources Inc (NG) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 223,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Novagold Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 2.49M shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc. (RPM) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 24,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 650,646 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.76M, down from 674,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $68.19. About 533,152 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by NovaGold Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 41,403 shares to 695,753 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Colony Capital Inc.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 44,836 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $45.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fgl Holdings Class A by 247,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.01 million for 18.73 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks accumulated 0.03% or 88,677 shares. Azimuth Cap Ltd Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 29,345 shares. 351,438 were accumulated by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id. First Personal Finance Svcs accumulated 101 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.02% or 23,192 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies invested in 0.31% or 21,560 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 58,895 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 24,239 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Logan Cap Mgmt Inc holds 4,393 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Huntington Savings Bank reported 15,196 shares stake. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.05% or 15,803 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank has invested 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Town Country State Bank Tru Dba First Bankers Tru invested 0.33% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).