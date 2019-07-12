Old West Investment Management Has Decreased Its Nmi Holdings (NMIH) Holding by $664,425 as Market Valuation Rose; Timpani Capital Management Lifted Glu Mobile Com (GLUU) Holding by $398,700 as Market Value Declined

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc Com (GLUU) by 25.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 39,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 195,264 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 155,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.3. About 507,828 shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 60.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C; 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile: Raises 2018 Bookings Guidance to$360M-$370M; 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 26,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 103,214 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 129,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nmi Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $28.98. About 517,026 shares traded or 22.34% up from the average. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 67.14% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 14/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – NMI® at 59.5%; February Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 03/05/2018 – NMI® at 56.8%; April Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 02/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Nmi Holdings, Inc.’s Amended Senior Secured Term Loan B; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150M Term Loan and Enters Into $85M Revolving Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $59.6M, EST. $58.7M; 03/04/2018 – National Ml Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 04/04/2018 – NMI® at 58.8%; March Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 03/04/2018 – National MI Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 77.23 million shares or 9.83% more from 70.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0.01% or 132,100 shares. 48,000 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 332,361 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 1.83 million shares. Cim Ltd Llc stated it has 0.09% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Citigroup owns 70,119 shares. Caxton Associate LP has invested 0.06% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). New York-based Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Invesco invested in 0.01% or 1.51M shares. Eqis Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.04% or 50,063 shares. Driehaus Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Willingdon Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 440 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 314,368 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has 21,194 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allied Motion Tech (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 17,228 shares to 18,117 shares, valued at $623,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) by 15,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,658 shares, and cut its stake in Wns Holdings Inc (NYSE:WNS).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $56.26 million activity.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colony Capital Inc by 193,007 shares to 476,535 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 694,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 704,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $298,564 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold NMIH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Dupont Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 18,117 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Parametric Portfolio Associate invested in 0% or 180,551 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech has invested 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Calamos Advisors Limited Liability reported 57,330 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth invested 0.12% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). First Business owns 11,604 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv reported 0.01% stake. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York owns 17,551 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 505,781 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 17,183 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank holds 10,214 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 20,024 were reported by Bogle Investment Lp De.

Analysts await NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.4 per share. NMIH’s profit will be $37.20 million for 13.17 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by NMI Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.79% negative EPS growth.