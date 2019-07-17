Old West Investment Management Has Decreased Its Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Stake as Valuation Declined; Lindsell Train LTD Has Cut Intuit (INTU) Stake by $2.71 Million as Stock Rose

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 81,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 377,720 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 459,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $477.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 791,834 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 44.49% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS – EXISTING CASH RESOURCES & COMMITTED CAPITAL FROM COLLABORATION PARTNERS EXPECTED TO FUND CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO EARLY 2020; 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q EPS 25c; 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS TO OFFER ABOUT $85M OF SHRS; 26/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Rev $45.9M; 16/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 22/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 48c

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.19 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $573.79M, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $280.88. About 998,960 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.13M shares to 31.84M shares, valued at $1.59 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett & Inc owns 4,392 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. First Manhattan holds 2,884 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 3.27M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Timessquare Capital reported 32,475 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,209 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 3.06M shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.85% or 755,860 shares. 98 were accumulated by Burt Wealth Advsrs. Loomis Sayles & Co Lp reported 9,729 shares stake. Conning Incorporated holds 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 6,435 shares. Bb&T owns 48,864 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 15,146 shares. Argent Trust Com invested in 1,467 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Citizens Natl Bank And Trust Communication owns 9,672 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.38, from 3.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold AKBA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 80.45 million shares or 48.09% less from 154.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 38,893 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 125,391 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 21,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal And General Grp Inc Plc holds 0% or 16,794 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Group Llp holds 410,427 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). 553,993 are held by Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon. 33,988 are held by Lpl Fincl Lc. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Marshall Wace Llp owns 37,263 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Foundry Ptnrs Llc, Minnesota-based fund reported 93,282 shares. Voya Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Exane Derivatives accumulated 471 shares. Abrams LP has 1.3% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 5.66M shares.

