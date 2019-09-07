Old West Investment Management Has Decreased Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stake by $4.63 Million as Share Price Rose; New Generation Advisors Maintains Holding in Tetra Technologies (TTI)

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 63.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 514,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 298,862 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, down from 813,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 6.84 million shares traded or 45.63% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$80M; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT AMENDS THE AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED FEBRUARY 10, 2017; 21/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Now Shipping IQ 7X Microinverters for 96-Cell PV Modules; 10/05/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Investor Conferences in May 2018; 06/03/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Upcoming ROTH Investor Conference; 05/03/2018 ENPHASE ENERGY – ON FEB 28, ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 363,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.17% . The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, up from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.64. About 299,636 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 63.21% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Fudo Tetra 1813.T -2017/18 group results; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5 FROM $4.50; 22/04/2018 – DJ TETRA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTI); 06/03/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Takes First Steps into European Medical Cannabis Market; 03/04/2018 – FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation for Tetra Discovery Partners’ BPN14770 for the Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome; 12/04/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Clinical Study on Cannabis Oil Capsules for Patients Suffering from Chronic Pain should be completed by Fall 2; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES – SEES 2018 TOTAL EBITDA $168 MLN TO $188 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5; 07/05/2018 – CSI COMPRESSCO LP – PROJECTED 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $90 MLN AND $110 MLN; 06/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – ANNOUNCED NEW DATA FROM PHASE lll CLINICAL TRIAL WITH FLUARIX TETRA WHICH PREVENTED INFLUENZA A AND B IN CHILDREN 6 TO 35 MONTHS OF AGE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold TTI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 97.61 million shares or 3.23% less from 100.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 10,362 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp holds 0.01% or 28,130 shares in its portfolio. The Colorado-based Rk Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 1% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 42,394 shares. Huber has 0.14% invested in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 281,453 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co reported 450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 47,000 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Invesco Limited has 709,399 shares. 11,841 were reported by Tudor Et Al. 204,390 were accumulated by Prudential. Shelton Capital reported 29 shares stake. Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI).

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 187,256 shares to 247,162 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 727,621 are held by Millennium Management Lc. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 133,428 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). 35,050 are owned by Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 138,710 shares. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 18,540 shares in its portfolio. Friess Assoc Limited Liability Co has invested 0.49% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Kbc Gru Nv holds 0% or 41,544 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 57,006 shares. Marathon Cap Management reported 1.86% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). The Illinois-based Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd accumulated 4.51M shares or 0.44% of the stock. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 273,756 shares stake.

Analysts await Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 766.67% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. ENPH’s profit will be $28.62M for 31.75 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Min by 18,502 shares to 33,317 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rafael Holdings Inc by 48,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 507,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Nexgen Energy Ltd.

