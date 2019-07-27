Old West Investment Management Has Boosted Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $374,787 as Shares Rose; Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holder Scharf Investments Trimmed Its Holding by $3.76 Million

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 22,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 742,259 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.58 million, down from 764,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $152.62. About 881,135 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 198.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,983 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but it may have been scrapped; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Active; 24/04/2018 – Ireland and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 17/04/2018 – National Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 10/03/2018 – Apple patented a keyboard that can’t be defeated by crumbs. Via @verge:; 27/03/2018 – Apple to target schools with entry-level iPad; 27/03/2018 – Apple supplier AAC targets 25 pct annual sales growth; 13/03/2018 – Snap Nabs First ‘Talent’ Partnership Head From Apple; 28/03/2018 – Apple refused to give access citing issues of data privacy and encryption. The case was dropped after a third party was able to unlock the phone; 24/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS PLEASED COURT AGREES THAT SAMSUNG SHOULD PAY

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 244,300 shares to 427,700 shares, valued at $119.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 12,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,912 shares, and cut its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability Company invested in 63,870 shares. Css Il reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Liability Corp has 12,154 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Pggm Invests invested in 2.03M shares or 1.96% of the stock. Greylin Invest Mangement invested in 0.24% or 5,735 shares. Davis R M stated it has 2.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 177,539 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Invests Limited Liability Co reported 16,840 shares stake. Deltec Asset Lc has invested 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lbmc Invest Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 3,634 shares. Advsrs Ok stated it has 1.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Family holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,893 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 113,800 shares. Barnett invested in 1,874 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Investec Asset Management North America invested in 0.41% or 22,575 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Capital Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 14 shares or 0% of the stock. Allen Operations Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,845 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia reported 13,704 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Product Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.49% or 50,615 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 54,942 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa, France-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 17,188 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 7,598 are held by Rampart Investment Communications Ltd Liability Corporation. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Westpac Banking reported 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Cookson Peirce & Inc owns 49,921 shares. Century Companies owns 1.45M shares. Dnb Asset As reported 15,293 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goelzer Inv Incorporated holds 11,024 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 25,468 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $132.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 15,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 759,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $160.68M for 17.03 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.