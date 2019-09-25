Old West Investment Management Decreased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $1.33 Million as Stock Price Declined; Fisher Asset Management Position in Extra Space Storage Com (EXR) Lowered as Stock Value Rose

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc Com (EXR) by 41.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 37,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The hedge fund held 52,739 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.60M, down from 90,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $116.59. About 57,409 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500.

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 39.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 23,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 35,120 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, down from 58,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.26 billion market cap company. It closed at $60.51 lastly. It is down 5.30% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.20 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Limited Com has invested 0.91% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). California-based Telos Capital Inc has invested 1.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 1.01% or 1.95M shares. Leuthold Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.98% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Institute For Wealth Lc invested in 0.47% or 36,803 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id reported 13,998 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cadinha & Lc invested in 2.23% or 216,282 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability holds 0.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 38,173 shares. Moreover, Hedeker Wealth Ltd has 1.86% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 51,285 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.8% or 7.45M shares. Alley Ltd invested 1.76% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.25% or 8,825 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 540,900 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Marathon Capital Mgmt invested 0.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Boston And Management Inc holds 68,006 shares.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $212.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Fuels Inc/Canada (NYSEMKT:UUUU) by 448,570 shares to 2.54M shares, valued at $7.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 677,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 687,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold EXR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,225 were reported by Washington. Creative Planning accumulated 5,042 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 20,487 shares. Bell Comml Bank stated it has 30,382 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 97 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Korea Inv invested in 0.01% or 32,448 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.47% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) or 9,039 shares. 392 were reported by Cornerstone Incorporated. Moreover, Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 13,375 shares. Moreover, Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 2,864 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Nomura Asset Management Ltd owns 118,254 shares. Wade G W And has 94,307 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Destination Wealth, California-based fund reported 47 shares.

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.2 per share. EXR’s profit will be $159.36 million for 23.51 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $90.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) by 16,840 shares to 111,381 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 344,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.