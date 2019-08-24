Old West Investment Management Decreased Intrepid Potash (IPI) Position by $1.13 Million as Share Price Rose; First Manhattan Company Lowered Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) as Valuation Declined

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI) by 28.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 375,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 933,487 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intrepid Potash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.88. About 621,025 shares traded or 34.29% up from the average. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) has declined 9.00% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IPI News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: POSITIVE LATE-BREAKING DATA FROM INTREPID; 30/05/2018 – INTREPID INVESTMENT MGMT MAKES INVESTMENT IN RIO GRANDE E&P; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Intrepid Data Results Showed Overall Sustained Improvement in Quality of Life; 09/05/2018 – INTREPID POTASH INC lPl.N : STEPHENS RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT – TRADERS; 20/05/2018 – INTREPID MINES LTD IAU.AX – “CONSIDERING OPTIONS AVAILABLE FOR INTREPID’S ZAMBIAN ASSETS IN LIGHT OF CURRENT COPPER PRICE ENVIRONMENT”; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds LVMH, Cuts Covestro; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTREPID STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 12/04/2018 – Ben’s Soft Pretzels Celebrates National Pretzel Day through Free Pretzel Fundraiser for Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Fashion Cares Returns to the Intrepid; 24/04/2018 – INTREPID POTASH ON TRACK FOR $20M-30M IN WATER SALES FOR 2018

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 93.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 31,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 4.21 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 273,914 shares to 382,364 shares, valued at $7.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extended Stay Amrc (NYSE:STAY) by 94,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 813,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI).

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $134.09 million for 34.89 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU) by 1.04M shares to 2.09 million shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rafael Holdings Inc by 48,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 507,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Colony Capital Inc.