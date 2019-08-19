Old West Investment Management Cut Its Stake in Novagold Resources (NG) as Valuation Rose; Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Stock Rose While Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Boosted Position

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Novagold Resources Inc (NG) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 223,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Novagold Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 2.45 million shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 8,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 142,515 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64M, up from 134,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $67.33. About 841,930 shares traded or 5.38% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL

Analysts await NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by NovaGold Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Min by 18,502 shares to 33,317 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) by 161,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Rafael Holdings Inc.

More notable recent NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zomedica Announces TRUFORMAâ„¢ Assay Updates and R&D Expansion – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Yuma Energy, Inc. Receives Noncompliance Notice from NYSE American – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FTE Networks Receives Notice of Noncompliance from NYSE American – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Gold and Silver Stocks Touching Intraday Highs – Investorplace.com” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Precious Metals Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 280 shares to 12,515 shares, valued at $22.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Trust Emerg Mkt Etf (DEM) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,975 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).