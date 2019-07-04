Old West Investment Management Cut Its Nmi Holdings (NMIH) Holding; Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Has 0.71 Sentiment

Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc (CTR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.68, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 17 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 24 decreased and sold positions in Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 8.52 million shares, down from 8.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 18 Increased: 9 New Position: 8.

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) stake by 20.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 26,577 shares as Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH)’s stock rose 21.27%. The Old West Investment Management Llc holds 103,214 shares with $2.67M value, down from 129,791 last quarter. Nmi Holdings Inc now has $1.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.66. About 252,430 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 67.14% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Names Claudia Merkle as President; 10/05/2018 – National Ml Celebrates 5th Anniversary by Ringing Closing Bell at NASDAQ; 12/03/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS, PROMOTES COO CLAUDIA MERKLE TO PRESIDENT; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO Adam Pollitzer to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS INC – ALSO ENTERED INTO A THREE-YEAR, $85 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – National Ml Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 01/05/2018 – NMI Holdings 1Q Rev $59.6M; 30/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $298,564 activity. SCHEID STEVEN sold $298,564 worth of stock or 13,300 shares.

More notable recent NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “National MI Now Integrated with Blue Sage – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings Upgrades NMI Holdings, Inc. and National Mortgage Insurance Corporation – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. NMI Holdings had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) earned “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, April 12. B. Riley & Co maintained the shares of NMIH in report on Wednesday, June 26 with “Neutral” rating. FBR Capital maintained the shares of NMIH in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold NMIH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 37,986 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Stifel Fincl, Missouri-based fund reported 625,375 shares. 150,123 were reported by Wells Fargo & Co Mn. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 297,424 shares. Bridgeway Cap reported 300,000 shares stake. Advsrs Asset Inc has 1,968 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Primecap Com Ca accumulated 2.26M shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp accumulated 17,183 shares. Morgan Stanley has 378,183 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.39% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). 15,835 are held by Royal State Bank Of Canada. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 0.01% stake. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Analysts await NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.4 per share. NMIH’s profit will be $37.15M for 13.03 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by NMI Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.79% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 22,501 shares traded. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc (CTR) has declined 15.58% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.01% the S&P500.

Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 2.42% of its portfolio in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc for 2.05 million shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc owns 201,149 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0.25% invested in the company for 194,600 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.14% in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 77,167 shares.