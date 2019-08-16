Old West Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in Cameco (CCJ); As Aramark (ARMK) Market Valuation Rose, Verition Fund Management Has Raised by $909,324 Its Stake

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Aramark (ARMK) by 249.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 31,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.39% . The hedge fund held 43,944 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 12,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Aramark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 526,420 shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 8.93% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 14/03/2018 – Aramark Hits it Out of the Park with New Ballpark Eats for MLB Opening Day; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q EPS 11c; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK REPORTS 2Q 2018 EARNINGS & BOOSTS 2018 OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – Aramark to Hold Conference Call on Second Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – Aramark Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW BOOSTED FDX, CAH, NWL, ARMK, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Global Contract Catering Market Report 2018-2022 – Key Players Compass Group, Sodexo Group, Elior Group and Aramark are Domating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Bexley/Franklin Potential Number Affected- Aramark Campus Services, LLC – Capital University – 06/28/2018; 02/05/2018 – Aramark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Exits Allergan, Cuts Aramark

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 6941.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 694,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 704,121 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 1.47 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57B US Long portfolio

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold ARMK shares while 86 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 226.21 million shares or 2.90% less from 232.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership stated it has 0.2% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Reinhart has invested 2.43% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Shikiar Asset Mngmt owns 65,670 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. State Street accumulated 5.27 million shares. Gulf Intll Financial Bank (Uk) stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership reported 30,298 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Incorporated Id invested in 0.75% or 265,000 shares. Steinberg Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.44% or 16,525 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ami Asset Mgmt Corp has 1.6% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) for 735,948 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru stated it has 0.02% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Victory Mngmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) for 2.19 million shares. Captrust Fincl reported 3,416 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc accumulated 28,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natixis has 52,074 shares.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66M US Long portfolio