Old West Investment Management Boosted Its Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stake by $3.11 Million; Stock Price Declined; As First Midwest Bancorp Del (FMBI) Share Price Rose, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Trimmed Position by $696,600

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 98.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.58. About 716,727 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (FMBI) by 22.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 34,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 120,048 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 154,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in First Midwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $19.07. About 493,770 shares traded. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has declined 19.08% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBI News: 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 24/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp 1Q EPS 33c; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP TO CLOSE 19 LOCATIONS; 21/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP – “DELIVERING EXCELLENCE” INITIATIVE ALSO INCLUDES CONSOLIDATION OR CLOSING OF 19 LOCATIONS ACROSS COMPANY’S FOOTPRINT; 21/05/2018 – First Midwest Positioning for Service Excellence, Efficiency and Growth; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC SAYS FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF BRANCH ACTIONS, COMPANY WILL OPERATE 110 LOCATIONS; 19/04/2018 DJ First Midwest Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMBI); 26/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC FMBI.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $26; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP PLANS 7% NET REDUCTION OF WORKFORCE

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) by 9,872 shares to 76,556 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 4,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,757 shares, and has risen its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP).

Analysts await First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. FMBI’s profit will be $55.24M for 9.54 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI) by 375,129 shares to 933,487 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 81,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,720 shares, and cut its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).