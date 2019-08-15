Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Upped Position in Abbvie (ABBV) by $479,920; Utah Retirement Systems Has Increased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 2,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 180,608 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.66M, up from 178,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $6.02 during the last trading session, reaching $243.2. About 3.42 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 5,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 30,109 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, up from 24,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $63.5. About 8.73M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA TO FDA FOR RISANKIZUMAB; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 12/04/2018 – Emerging Advanced Resources Could Rock The Canadian Cannabis Industry

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 4,183 shares to 283 shares, valued at $21,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Ser 1 (MDY) by 1,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,534 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Mid (VO).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wheatland Advsrs invested in 0.46% or 7,555 shares. Citadel Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 642,059 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv, New York-based fund reported 1,161 shares. Phocas Fincl Corporation invested 0.29% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Washington-based Parametric Port Lc has invested 0.29% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 3,172 were reported by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation. Texas Yale Cap invested in 61,094 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi holds 0.09% or 8,756 shares. Financial Advisory Service holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2,844 shares. Rnc Mngmt Lc holds 2.74% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 488,473 shares. Amica Mutual Insur owns 45,096 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset holds 0.41% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 228,164 shares. Highland Cap Management Limited Partnership invested in 5,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. E&G Advsr Lp holds 3,745 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares accumulated 32,083 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Prtn Limited stated it has 1.53% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fairview Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bkd Wealth Lc holds 0.12% or 6,038 shares in its portfolio. Braun Stacey Associate owns 1.12% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 68,306 shares. Pictet North America Advisors, a Switzerland-based fund reported 3,125 shares. M&T Bancorp Corporation owns 0.23% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 179,687 shares. Blair William And Co Il has 0.48% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Annex Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% or 8,509 shares in its portfolio. Trust Inv holds 8,320 shares. Pinebridge Lp holds 0.55% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 109,458 shares. Retail Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) owns 10,289 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability Co holds 1,216 shares. Utah Retirement reported 180,608 shares stake. Nuwave Inv Management Llc holds 0.15% or 502 shares in its portfolio. First Corp In, Indiana-based fund reported 1,575 shares.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,329 shares to 228,139 shares, valued at $16.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,612 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.