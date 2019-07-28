Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Upped At&T (T) Position by $665,880; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose While Sun Life Financial Cut Holding

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 40.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 3,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,564 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $563,000, down from 9,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N RELEASES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER LETTER FROM CEO JAMIE DIMON; 11/05/2018 – COCA COLA HBC AG CCH.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2500P FROM 2400P; 27/03/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $51; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy,’ JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 06/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan FX Salesman Loses Unfair Dismissal Case at Retrial; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 09/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – GE Is Dow’s Laggard as JPMorgan Casts Doubt on Profit Forecast; 17/04/2018 – Top JP Morgan retail analyst Matt Boss reveals his playbook for the China ‘wildcard’

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 143.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 21,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,476 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 14,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 32.89M shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Cash Offers to Expire April; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Declines After Slump Puts More Pressure on Time Warner Deal; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 10/05/2018 – AT&T reportedly paid Michael Cohen for guidance on Time Warner deal; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect to Be First U.S. Co to Launch Standards-Based Mobile 5G Service in 2018; 11/04/2018 – AT&T INC – IN ADDITION TO MACRO SITES, NEW DEAL COVERS SMALL CELL DEPLOYMENTS; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5. Scher Peter sold $1.96 million worth of stock. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 71,229 shares to 73,281 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 57,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Ser 1 (MDY) by 1,007 shares to 2,534 shares, valued at $876,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,250 shares, and cut its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI).