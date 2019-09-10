Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Trimmed Position in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $1.06 Million; As Intel (INTC) Stock Declined, Shareholder Rothschild Investment Has Upped Holding

Rothschild Investment Corp increased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp bought 29,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 157,285 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 127,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 20.75 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Justice Deptartment hands over document to House Intel panel; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 15/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to discuss developments at Intel, including a recent security flaw and takeover rumors; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Delivers Preview Release Of Secure Files Hardened With Intel® Data Guard At RSA Conference; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Intel plans to shut down smart glasses group – The Information; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 22/05/2018 – Al Retail Leader Rubikloud Collaborates with Intel to Revitalize the Shopping Experience; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CEO SAYS COUNTING ON LEADERS TO RESOLVE US-CHINA ISSUES-CONF CALL

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 5,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 17,326 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 23,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $177.32. About 1.16 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $852.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,627 shares to 115,994 shares, valued at $13.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Mkts E (VEA) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,300 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $722.81M for 16.06 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in America Movil Sa De Sv Sponsored Adr (NYSE:AMX) by 24,522 shares to 25,522 shares, valued at $364,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 10,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.