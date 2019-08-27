Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Trimmed By $1.52 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Cut Its Verizon Comm (VZ) Holding

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased Verizon Comm (VZ) stake by 2.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,815 shares as Verizon Comm (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc holds 363,010 shares with $21.47 million value, down from 370,825 last quarter. Verizon Comm now has $234.54B valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 8.65M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 14.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 12,996 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 78,778 shares with $9.29 million value, down from 91,774 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 20.33M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) stake by 36,266 shares to 86,304 valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 6,790 shares and now owns 44,535 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.92% above currents $135.45 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn Management owns 56,401 shares. Ithaka Group Ltd Llc holds 321,999 shares. Clark Mgmt Grp invested in 485,043 shares or 1.36% of the stock. California-based Meridian Invest Counsel has invested 1.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Benedict has invested 4.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ally holds 3.6% or 160,000 shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.3% or 3,502 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Washington has 5.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 86,068 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 57.83 million shares. New England Rech & Mngmt owns 1.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,934 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Company holds 1.67% or 594,525 shares in its portfolio. Timessquare Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.14% or 159,480 shares in its portfolio. Tiger Glob Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13.29M shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 104,823 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 9.33% above currents $56.71 stock price. Verizon had 5 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 18 report. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfe Invest Counsel, California-based fund reported 13,155 shares. 12,092 were accumulated by Somerset. Tributary Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 17,510 shares. Holderness Co has invested 2.6% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa stated it has 0.6% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Comerica Retail Bank reported 1.08 million shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Inc holds 7.26M shares. Vanguard reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Ltd has invested 0.53% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 52,457 are owned by Park Avenue Ltd. Financial Advisory Service Inc holds 0.17% or 14,782 shares. Savant Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 27,759 shares. Wheatland Inc owns 54,224 shares. 161,631 were accumulated by Brinker. Crow Point Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 5.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 500,000 shares.