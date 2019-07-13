Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Raised as Valuation Rose; Moodys (MCO) Shareholder First Manhattan Company Lowered Its Position

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 2,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 169,854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.76 million, down from 172,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $205.31. About 553,007 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Enhanced Rating To Knox County School District, Ky’s Lease Revenue Bonds; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Calfrac To B2; Assigns B3 To Proposed Notes; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S SEES FED POLICYMAKERS SIGNAL 4 RATE HIKES POSSIBLE ’18; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CAMBODIA’S HIGH DOLLARISATION OF LOANS AND DEPOSITS LEAVES THE SOVEREIGN CREDIT PROFILE VULNERABLE TO NEGATIVE SHOCKS; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Class B1 Of Trust Beneficial Interest (201512) Backed By Residential Mortgages; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES LEUCADIA OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE, AFFIRMS Ba1 SR; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Kvk Clo 2018-1 Ltd; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades $57.6 Million Of Scratch And Dent Rmbs Issued In 2004 And 2006; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 To Men’s Wearhouse’s Proposed Secured Credit Facility; Upgrades Cfr To Ba3; 23/04/2018 – BANCO DO BRASIL AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 10,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,584 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12 million, up from 75,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 5,687 shares to 17,326 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 18,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,107 were reported by Colony Group Inc Limited Company. United Automobile Association reported 3.10M shares stake. First Citizens Bankshares And Trust Comm holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 83,611 shares. Moreover, Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Godsey Gibb Assoc owns 3,535 shares. Huber Management Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Northern Tru holds 0.77% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 52.92 million shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Elm Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 4,001 shares. Proffitt And Goodson reported 44 shares. Ashfield Capital Prns Limited Company reported 41,225 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Company holds 0.47% or 197,749 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sun Life Financial reported 0.34% stake. Pacific Glob Investment Mngmt stated it has 28,439 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.83M for 26.46 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.