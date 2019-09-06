Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Stake in America Movil Sa De Sv Sponsored Adr (AMX) Boosted by $343,308; Nxp Semiconductors N (NXPI) Shareholder Vantage Investment Partners Has Cut Stake as Stock Declined

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N (NXPI) by 11.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 257,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.72 million, down from 291,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $105.81. About 1.35 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 09/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV – WILL FULLY REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018, $750 MLN OF OUTSTANDING PRINCIPLE; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CONFIDENT IT CAN CLOSE NXP DEAL; 14/03/2018 – NXP and Kumbaya Collaborate to Connect the Last Billion; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in America Movil Sa De Sv Sponsored Adr (AMX) by 2452.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 24,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 25,522 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in America Movil Sa De Sv Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 1.46 million shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.42B, EST. MXN253.36B; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS STILL TALKING TO MEXICO TELECOM REGULATOR ABOUT POSSIBILITY OF TV LICENSE; 05/03/2018 Mexico regulator approves America Movil fixed-line separation plan; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL’S HAJJ SAYS INVESTMENT CAPACITY OF SEPARATE FIXED LINE UNIT WILL DEPEND ON ITS OWN FINANCIAL VIABILITY; 09/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV AMX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 05/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS TO CHALLENGE MEXICO REGULATOR’S ORDER; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Revenue Down 3.7% on Year to MXN254.4 Billion; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.4B VS EST. MXN253.4B; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL’S SLIM DOMIT SAYS REGULATORY BURDEN HAS PUSHED IT TO CUT INVESTMENTS; 27/03/2018 – Uruguay Mobile Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Companies Ancel, Claro, America Movil, Movistar and Telefonica are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,893 shares to 6,250 shares, valued at $335,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 5,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,326 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

