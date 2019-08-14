Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Increased by $644,280; Mayo Investment Advisers Has Upped Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Rose

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 10,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 86,584 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12M, up from 75,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 11.03M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 2,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 25,127 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 47.54M shares traded or 79.30% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Rumors suggest Apple could acquire `all or parts of’ media company Condé Nast; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SIGN AND EXECUTE ESCROW FRAMEWORK DEED WITH APPLE GIVING LEGAL EFFECT TO RECOVERY OF ALLEGED STATE AID; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but it may have been scrapped; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Jimmy Iovine shifts to consulting role at Apple Music; 07/05/2018 – Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 01/05/2018 – A bunch of Apple suppliers have reported financial results that hint at slowing smartphone orders; 19/04/2018 – Got an old iPhone? Apple’s newest robot can disassemble and recycle it; 03/04/2018 – FOR APPLE INC, THE MEAN PAY GAP IN THE UK IS 5 PERCENT LOWER FOR WOMEN AND THE MEDIAN PAY GAP IS 2 PERCENT IN FAVOUR OF WOMEN IN 2017; 19/04/2018 – Popular Science: Exclusive first look: Daisy is Apple’s new robot that eats iPhones and spits out recyclable parts

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,996 shares to 78,778 shares, valued at $9.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,751 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs accumulated 0% or 96 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 645,319 shares. 3.60M are owned by Brandywine Glob Mngmt Lc. Saybrook Capital Nc holds 122,642 shares or 3.14% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma invested 0.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Capital Guardian Communication invested in 160,354 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Com Dc reported 132,766 shares stake. Boston Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.24% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Td Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Stillwater Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pioneer Tru Financial Bank N A Or has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Credit Cap Invs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 50,000 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 11,916 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Limited invested in 0% or 2.37M shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 1.08 million shares or 0.52% of its portfolio.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.65 billion and $85.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,485 shares to 15,080 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Mgmt Incorporated owns 45,173 shares. Moreover, Royal Fincl Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Lc has 1.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 41,111 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.59% or 7,471 shares. Hutchinson Cap Management Ca has 45,589 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,846 shares. Bender Robert Associate has invested 12.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Montrusco Bolton Invests owns 90,863 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Mengis Mgmt has 41,196 shares for 4.37% of their portfolio. Bragg Fincl Advsrs reported 1.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). David R Rahn & Assocs holds 2.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 16,482 shares. Orleans Cap Management La has invested 3.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Economic Planning Gru Adv holds 0.58% or 9,737 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America accumulated 22,575 shares. 106,026 are owned by Texas Yale Corporation. Cwh Cap Mngmt owns 8,817 shares.