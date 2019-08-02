Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Position in Oracle (ORCL) Trimmed by $471,329; Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Stake Has Lifted by Next Century Growth Investors Llc

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 8,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 6,250 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, down from 15,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.7. About 1.35M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: DON’T EXPECT SHARE BUYBACK TO EXCEED $4B NEXT QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – Cointelegraph: World’s Second Largest Software Company Oracle To Offer Blockchain Products; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use AI to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Communications Helps Evolve IP Expand Services; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New lnvalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and Mobile Web Traffic; 03/04/2018 – Hitachi Consulting Elevates Oracle Partnership to Cloud Elite Status; 06/03/2018 – IT Convergence and lnspyrus Sign Global Partnership Agreement to Deliver Next-Gen Invoice Automation to Drive Finance Transformation; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Japan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 10,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 33,494 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 22,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Power Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $149.54. About 14,597 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 19.34 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Churchill Mgmt reported 121,909 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Diversified Tru holds 8,497 shares. Orrstown Inc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,063 shares. 2.26 million are owned by Scharf Investments Ltd Com. First Commonwealth Fin Pa owns 22,139 shares. Cordasco Networks holds 1,300 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Northstar Asset Mgmt Lc reported 9,167 shares. Moreover, Barry Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 2.19% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 130,455 shares. 1.10M are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 5,652 shares. Fil Limited owns 15.28 million shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 47,410 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Amg National Commercial Bank holds 0.1% or 30,711 shares. Private Wealth Partners Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in America Movil Sa De Sv Sponsored Adr (NYSE:AMX) by 24,522 shares to 25,522 shares, valued at $364,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 10,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited accumulated 213,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Art Advsr Llc owns 10,780 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 4.24M shares. Charles Schwab Invest invested in 256,264 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 14,787 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 16,855 were accumulated by Granahan Management Ma. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 36,309 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 210,534 shares stake. Sei Invests Co accumulated 41,774 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Connable Office Inc has 0.08% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Oberweis Asset Management reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 22,514 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated reported 25,786 shares.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,928 shares to 7,827 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 87,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,502 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $36.17 million activity. The insider Xiao Deming sold $2.78M. 4,615 shares valued at $598,053 were sold by Sciammas Maurice on Monday, February 4. $2.83 million worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares were sold by Tseng Saria. 12,656 shares were sold by Blegen Theodore, worth $1.65 million.