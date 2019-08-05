Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Position in Norfolk Southern (NSC) Cut by $1.06 Million; Pinnacle Financial Partners Upped Its Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stake by $454,560

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 9,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 118,201 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, up from 108,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 3.23 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 5,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 17,326 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 23,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $180.49. About 1.64 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 352,314 were reported by Arizona State Retirement System. Hikari Pwr Limited has 0.59% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Field & Main Bank & Trust has 0.18% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 4,078 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Company invested 0.01% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Vanguard owns 0.22% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 115.81 million shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc invested in 0.13% or 26,577 shares. Carroll Financial Associate has invested 0.01% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Peregrine Asset Advisers accumulated 18,748 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Oppenheimer Co holds 0.24% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 182,720 shares. Pggm Invs, Netherlands-based fund reported 1.57M shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0.08% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Corp holds 272,956 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 4,309 shares. Palladium Lc owns 18,056 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. L & S Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,187 shares to 30,763 shares, valued at $8.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,182 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Invest Corp reported 380,991 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 50,762 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And reported 23,168 shares. Country Club Co Na holds 5,473 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Villere St Denis J Lc invested in 2,609 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 58,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 1.77% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 30,400 shares. Blb&B Advisors Lc accumulated 2,180 shares. Cape Ann Bank & Trust holds 1,250 shares. Kcm Investment Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 38,156 shares in its portfolio. Naples Advsr Llc stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Fjarde Ap has 0.19% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Churchill Mgmt owns 29,048 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 12,124 shares.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9,994 shares to 11,031 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Discrectionary Etf (XLY) by 3,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $851,668 activity. $94,117 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew. On Monday, July 29 the insider Scanlon Jennifer F. bought $100,546.