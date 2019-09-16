Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Position in Apple Computer (AAPL) Decreased by $637,295 as Shares Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Value Declined While Kylin Management Decreased by $41.12 Million Its Holding

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 3,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,300 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.17 million, down from 44,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.79. About 17.88 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple expands test to sell ads in Apple News – Digiday; 27/04/2018 – Apple Preview: iPhone Shipments Are a Tough Call — Barron’s Blog; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, US trade; 02/05/2018 – Cramer says that Apple’s growing service stream could be a major advantage for the iPhone maker going forward; 07/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS IN ITS ORDER, COURT ALSO APPROVED FORM OF NOTICE OF SETTLEMENT, SET HEARING DATE OF JULY 20 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – High-priced iPhone X does the trick for Apple; 17/04/2018 – Taiwan to open trade office in India; 04/05/2018 – Apple briefly surpassed its previous high of $183.50 Friday; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management Adds Aptiv, Exits Praxair, Cuts Apple: 13F

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 45.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 243,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 295,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.09 million, down from 538,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $176.19. About 8.26 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 13/05/2018 – E INK HOLDINGS TEAMS UP WITH BOE TECH TO SUPPLY TO ALIBABA: EDN; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. On Continuing Connected Transaction; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $282.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20,049 shares to 25,828 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 21,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Class A (NYSE:TSN).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.42 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 36.10 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.